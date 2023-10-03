Defense Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Three Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. The offensive of Ukrainian defenders continues in the south and east.

In total, 26 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, according to the General Staff. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In Melitopol direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct offensive operation. Offensive (assault) actions of the defenders also continue in Bakhmut direction.

According to the General Staff, the defense forces inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation launched a total of 17 strikes on the invaders: four – on anti-aircraft missile systems, the rest – on personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and 20 artillery systems.

During the day, the Russian army launched three missile strikes, 80 airstrikes, 28 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. In particular, the invaders once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 combat drones and Iskander-K cruise missile.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were killed and wounded; private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russia maintains a military presence in border areas, continues to shell Ukrainian settlements from its territory and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

More than 25 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Karpovychi, Bleshnia, Yeline in Chernihiv region; Khotin, Yastrubyne, Volodymyrivka, Novodmytrivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ivashky, Hatyshche in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, the invaders launched airstrikes near Petropavlivka, Senkivka, Synkivka in Kharkiv region, and fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Berestove, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

In Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled about ten enemy attacks in the area of Makiyivka, Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Novosadove, Torske, Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

The Russians launched airstrikes not far from Novoselivske in Luhansk region, as well as near Nove, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Stavky, Vesele, Spirne in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Andriyivka in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, New York in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

The Russians launched airstrikes near Bohdanivka, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Oleksandr-Shultyne, and Katerynivka in Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka direction, the defense forces repelled all enemy attacks in the area of Pervomayske in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were hit with Russian mortars and artillery, including Stepove, Avdiyivka, Karlivka, Novokalynove, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, the defense forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks near Maryinka and one – near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements, including Heorhiyivka, Katerynivka, Maryinka and Pobieda in Donetsk region, came under Russian army fire. The enemy launched airstrikes near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, the Russian military attacked the areas of Vodiane, Urozhayne, and Shakhtarske in Donetsk region from the air. The areas of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Urozhayne and Staromayorske in Donetsk region were attacked with artillery and mortars.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians launched airstrikes near Novodarivka, Robotyne, and Staromayorske in Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Robotyne, Pyatykhatky, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Kherson direction, the Russian army struck the areas of Antonivka and Olhivka in Kherson region with aviation. More than 10 settlements, including Kherson, Antonivka, Chornobayivka, Zmiyivka in Kherson region; Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region were hit with artillery and mortars.