Russia Loses Seven Artillery Systems, More Than 260 Soldiers In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Tavria direction, the Russian army lost 261 people over the past day. In particular, 10 invaders surrendered.

"The Defense Forces have advanced in Tavria direction. Artillery units of our troops performed 1,198 fire missions during the day. Over the past day, the enemy lost 261 people. In particular, 10 occupiers surrendered," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, posted on Telegram .

According to the commander, 20 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, in particular, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, seven artillery systems, five vehicles and five special equipment units. Eight enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As reported, the Ukrainian troops eliminated about 279,440 Russian aggressors from February 24, 2022 to October 3, 2023.