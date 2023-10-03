Biden Calls Key Allies To Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke by phone with foreign leaders to coordinate joint efforts in support of Ukraine.
That's according to the White House, Ukrinform reports.
"President Biden convened a call this morning with allies and partners to coordinate our ongoing support for Ukraine," the Biden administration said. Read also:
Biden: American support for Ukraine cannot be interrupted under any circumstances
According to the statement, participants included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
MENAFN03102023000193011044ID1107182331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.