Turkic.World Media Tops Info Tools For Turkish Businesses - MUSIAD Azerbaijan Head (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The
Turkic World media platform is one of the main sources of
information for Turkish businessmen, Chairman of the Management
Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Rashad Jabirli said during a meeting
with Rufiz Hafizoglu, Head of the Media Platform and Deputy General
Director of Trend News Agency, Trend reports.
"We are pleased to implement joint projects with the
Turkic World media platform," Rashad Jabirli said.
Issues of bilateral cooperation and the activities of
the media platform were discussed during the meeting.
Noting that the Turkic World will contribute to the
further development of cooperation in the field of media between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Rufiz Hafizoglu added that the media
platform will further expand the scope of activities.
"It is expected that new cooperation agreements will
be signed by the end of the year," Hafizoglu said.
The delegation of MUSIAD Azerbaijan visited the office
of the Turkic.
The meeting was attended by Rashad Jabirli, Chairman
of the Management Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Huseyin Yapar,
Muhterem Oz, Alim Senturk, Administrative Assistant Ahmad Ahmadli,
Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic
media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu and Samir Babaoglu, representative
of the Turkish Albayrak Media Group in Azerbaijan.
The 'Turkic World' media platform was launched in 2021
as a result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the
Turkish Albayrak Media Group with the support of Assistant
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy
Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat
Hajiyev.
The media platform was presented last year at the
media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul in 2021 and also
became the official media partner of the 25th International
Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Independent Industrialists
and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) of Türkiye.
In addition, the 'Turkic World' media platform was
also the official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace
and Technology Festival. Along with the above, the platform signed
a memorandum of cooperation with Istanbul Commerce University, the
Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Turkish Humanitarian
Relief Foundation (IHH).
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107182329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.