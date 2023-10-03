Turkic.World Media Tops Info Tools For Turkish Businesses - MUSIAD Azerbaijan Head (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Turkic World media platform is one of the main sources of information for Turkish businessmen, Chairman of the Management Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Rashad Jabirli said during a meeting with Rufiz Hafizoglu, Head of the Media Platform and Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency, Trend reports.

"We are pleased to implement joint projects with the Turkic World media platform," Rashad Jabirli said.

Issues of bilateral cooperation and the activities of the media platform were discussed during the meeting.

Noting that the Turkic World will contribute to the further development of cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Rufiz Hafizoglu added that the media platform will further expand the scope of activities.

"It is expected that new cooperation agreements will be signed by the end of the year," Hafizoglu said.

The delegation of MUSIAD Azerbaijan visited the office of the Turkic.

The meeting was attended by Rashad Jabirli, Chairman of the Management Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Huseyin Yapar, Muhterem Oz, Alim Senturk, Administrative Assistant Ahmad Ahmadli, Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu and Samir Babaoglu, representative of the Turkish Albayrak Media Group in Azerbaijan.

The 'Turkic World' media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group with the support of Assistant President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The media platform was presented last year at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul in 2021 and also became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) of Türkiye.

In addition, the 'Turkic World' media platform was also the official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace and Technology Festival. Along with the above, the platform signed a memorandum of cooperation with Istanbul Commerce University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).