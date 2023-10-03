Azerbaijan's Oil Exports To Germany Since Early 2023 Unveiled

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Germany imported 662,300 tons of oil from Azerbaijan from January through August 2023, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov said during the event dedicated to German Unity Day, Trend reports.

