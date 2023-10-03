SOCAR's First VP Passed Away

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. First
vice-president of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, Khoshbakht
Yusifzade, has passed away, Trend reports.
Khoshbakht Yusifzade was born in Pirshaghy village of Baku in
1930. In 1952 he graduated from the Geology and Exploration Faculty
(Geology and Exploration of Oil & Fas Fields) of the M. Azizbayov
Azerbaijan Institute of Industry (now Azerbaijan State Oil and
Industry University) majoring in Mining Engineering and
Geology.
He started his career in Gosspetsnefteproyekt (State Special Oil
Project) Department of the USSR Ministry of Oil Industry in Baku.
Within a short time, however, he joined then newly-established
Denizneft Union to work as Deputy Chief of Geology Department
before continuing his career as a senior geologist in Azneft PU. In
1954 he was appointed Senior Geologist of the First Production
Field at Gurganneft Trust (now Neft Dashlary OGPD) and ever since
he has been contributing and leading the offshore oil exploration
and development projects. In 1958-1959 he joined Neft Dashlary
Central Research and Production Plant (CRPP) to work as a senior
geologist, where he was promoted to the head of Neft Dashlary CRPP
in 1959-1960. In 1960 he was appointed Deputy Chief and Senior
Geologist at the Oil Fields Department named after the 22nd
Congress of the USSR Communist Party (former Gurganneft), where he
worked until 1963. Between 1963 and 1970, he worked as Deputy
Senior Geologist and Chief of Section at Bashdenizneft and as
Deputy Senior Geologist and Chief of the Geological Exploration
Section at Denizneft PU. In 1970-1992 he worked as Deputy General
Director and Senior Geologist at Khazardenizneft PU that had
different names at different times. In 1992-1994, he became First
vice-president of State Concern Azerineft and Adviser to SOCAR
President, before working as SOCAR vice-president on Geology,
Geophysics and Field Development in 1994-2004 and SOCAR First
vice-president on Geology, Geophysics and Field Development in
2004-2016. He was appointed First vice-president of SOCAR by the
Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2016.
In 1960 Khoshbakht Yusifzade received a PhD degree in Geology
and Mineralogy defending his thesis on the“Exploration of Oil
Wells and Horizons and Efficient Development and Operation of Oil
Deposits in South-West Flank of Neft Dashlary (Oil Rocks)”. In 1987
he became Doctor of Sciences defending his thesis on the
“Principles and Methods of Accelerated Exploration of Offshore Oil
& Gas Fields” at Moscow Institute of Fossil Fuels Geology and
Development of the Academy of Sciences of the Soviet Union under
the USSR Ministry of Oil Industry. In 2005 he subsequently was
conferred the title of Professor. Khoshbakht Yusifzade is a member
of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), an honorary
member of Russian International Engineering Academy, a foreign
member of Russian Natural Sciences Academy, a full member of the
International Turkic Studies Academy, a foreign full member of
Georgian National Academy of Sciences, and professor of Azerbaijan
State Oil and Industry University. He is an author of more than 200
academic publications, including 18 monographs, and 8 inventions.
He both participated and led the exploration projects to discover
more than 20 oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, including famous
ones like Azeri, Chirag, Gunashli, Shah Deniz, Kepez, Bahar, Umid
and Absheron.
For his irreplaceable services in the development of the oil and
gas industry, particularly in the exploration and development of
offshore oil, gas and condensate fields, Academician Yusifzade was
awarded former USSR orders of the Red Banner of Labour (1963,
1976), the Badge of Honour (1971), the orders of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Istiglal (Independence; 2000), Glory (2004), Honour
(2010), Labour 1st degree (2017), the Heydar Aliyev Prize (2019),
the Heydar Aliyev Order (2020), the Order of Friendship of the
Socialist Republic of Vietnam (2011), Honorary Diploma of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2015), former USSR medals
for Labour Valour, Commitment to Labour, and Veteran of Labour
(1986), as well as medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the 95th
Anniversary (1919-2004) of Azerbaijan Border Service, 10 Years
(2005-2015) of the Emergency Ministry of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, 100 years (1918-2018) of the Azerbaijani Police, 160th
Anniversary (1858-2018) of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping, 100
Years (1919-2019) of Azerbaijan State Security and Foreign
Intelligence Services, 100 Years (1919-2019) of the Diplomatic
Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and 100 Years (1918-2018) of
the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Academician Yusifzade was
awarded two State Prizes of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1982,
1991), the Nizami Ganjavi Golden Medal of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (2018), honorary titles of the USSR Honorary Oil Worker
(1970), Honorary Explorer of the Earth's Interior (1985), First
Field Explorer (1988), Honorary Engineer of Azerbaijan SSR (1964)
and Honorary Engineer of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005).
Khoshbakht Yusifzade was awarded the Certificate of Merit of the
Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan SSR (1960,1980); the Certificate
of Merit of the 50th Anniversary of the USSR Oil Industry (1968);
the Certificate of Merit of the USSR Society of Sciences and
Technology (1981,1983); eight cash bonuses at the order of the USSR
ministries of oil and gas industry for discovering and exploration
of a number of oil fields; one gold (1973) and two bronze medals
(1982, 1985) of the USSR Exhibition of Achievements of National
Economy; the Caspian Energy Integration Award of the Caspian
Integration Business Club (2007), the Order of Honour and Appeal of
Conscience of the United Nations Public Service Awards (UNPSA)
International Award Committee (Moscow) (2013), an honorary title
and badge of the Art and Science Cavalier of Russian Academy of
Natural Sciences (2014), the Academician Azad Mirzajanzadeh Silver
Medal of Russian Academy of Natural Sciences (2015), the title of
Honorary Scientist of the Turkic World of the International Turkic
Studies Academy (2011), Order with Crown of the European Academy of
Natural Sciences (2014) and the Silver Medal of the CIS All Trade
Unions Confederation (2017). For his outstanding services in the
development and application of nanotechnologies in the oil
industry, Academician Yusifzade was awarded the UNESCO Medal and
his name was included in the UNESCO Encyclopaedia (2010). For
services in the world of science and economy, he was awarded the
European Supreme Service Medal by the Geneva-based United Nations
Public Service Awards (2018). In 2018 Academician Yusifzade
received the Certificate of Merit from Azerbaijani Elders Council
of which he has been a member since 2009. An Academician Khoshbakht
Yusifzade Scholarship was established in 2016 for A-level students
of the ASOIU Geological Exploration Faculty, and in 2020 for two
students studying Oil & Gas Engineering at Baku Higher Oil
School.
