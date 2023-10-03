Lesotho To Commemorate 200 Years

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



His Majesty King Letsie III is expected to launch the commemoration of the Lesotho's 200 anniversary since King Moshoeshoe I founded the Basotho nation at the event to be held at Thaba-Bosiu Cultural Village on Wednesday.

This, the Minister of Gender, Youth, Sports, Arts, Culture and Social Development, Mr. Pitso Lesaoana

revealed during the press briefing held in Maseru on Monday.

Mr. Lesaoana said the country will start with the Bicentennial celebration this month until October 2024 to mark 200 years since the formation of the Basotho nation by King Moshoeshoe I in 1824.

He said the celebration will be in different activities that identify Basotho, saying the Bicentennial celebration will be officiated by His Majesty during the Independence Day celebration on 4 October at Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village.

Also speaking, the Senior Museum Creator, Mr. Semela Mona said their department calls Basotho to provide their opinions on how they want the Bicentennial celebration to be celebrated.

Mr. Semela noted that they will tour all ten districts to have Basotho's opinions regarding the celebration.

He said the department wishes that by the end of October, Basotho should have submitted their concepts, saying their concepts should cover the birth of the founder of the nation, reflect on how far they have come as the country and what they want to change.

He noted that the department has some events to celebrate the 200 years of the Basotho nation, including the Bicentennial carnival festival.

The Basotho nation was founded by King Moshoeshoe I in 1824 at Thaba Bosiu.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.