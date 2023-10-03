King Of Morocco Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HM King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco received at the Royal Palace of Rabat Tuesday the credentials of HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al-Thani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Morocco.

HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HM the King of Morocco, and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco.

For his part, HM the King of Morocco entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.



