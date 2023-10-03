Ethiopia Is Hosting The 18Th Horn Of Africa Initiative Ministerial Conference

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Horn of Africa Ministerial Initiative Meeting is being held in Addis Abeba chaired by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia's Finance Minister, and Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships.

The discussion is focused on the development of borderland and attracting private sector investments through public- Private partnerships or by creating a favorable investment climate.



During the meeting, Ahmed Shide, the Horn of Africa Initiative's chairperson, said that we look forward to implementing the borderland and private sector road maps; the need to take stock of the implementation progress of on-going projects is not lost to us.

Minister also added that, Ethiopia has prioritized while chairing the initiative on expanding the on-boarding of additional partners as members and observers, addressing the varied and uneven participation of member states, and strong country ownership underpinned by robust partner support remains a valid guiding principle of this partnership.

He announced that Ethiopia will host the Horn of Africa Heads of State Summit in 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Ethiopia.