Security Operation Kills 10 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (KUNA) - At least 10 "terrorists" were killed by security forces in an operation in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security operation was conducted based on reports of the militantsآ' presence in the Tank districtآ's general area of Pezu.

It said that during the conduct of the operation, intense exchange of fire took place between our the troops and terrorists. The ISPR confirmed that 10 terrorists were killed in the operation.

It added that the slain terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the military said, adding that the locals appreciated the operation.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," it concluded.

The security operation comes at a time when Pakistan is facing a rise in militantsآ' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned TTP with the government last year.

Earlier on Friday, at least 55 people lost their lives while over 50 others received injuries in a suicide blast targeting a religious procession in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province.

The operation coincides with the move by the Pakistan government giving a deadline to the illegal immigrants including Afghans to leave the country voluntarily.

Pakistanآ's Interim Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, after a meeting of the apex committee on the national action plan and eliminating terrorism on Tuesday, warned that action will be taken against those found residing in the country unlawfully. (end)

sbk











MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107182306