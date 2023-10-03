GCC Chief, EU Amb. To Saudi Arabia Discuss Bilateral Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi discussed with European Union Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud on Tuesday regarding bilateral cooperation relations and issues of common interest.

The Secretariat General of GCC said in a statement that this came during a meeting between Al-Budaiwi and Farnaud at the Secretariat's headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Budaiwi congratulated Farnaud on his appointment as EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, wishing him success in his work duties, according to the statement.

The meeting discussed the agenda of the joint ministerial meeting for the 27th session between the GCC and EU, slated for next October 9-10 in the Omani capital of Muscat.

During the meeting, relations between the GCC and EU were reviewed along with the progress of work in implementing the strategic partnership between both sides, in addition to discussing political issues of common interest. (end)

