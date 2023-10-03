Israeli Settlers Storm Hebron Old City In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 3 (Petra) -- Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank Tuesday stormed the Old City of Hebron and the Ibrahimi Mosque.The Hebron Municipality stated that scores of Jewish settlers stormed the Old City of Hebron supported by Israeli forces and held a march that started from the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque and reached the Osama bin Al Munqidh School, which the Israeli authorities turned into a religious Jewish institute for graduating rabbis.The Jewish settlers marched on the streets of the Old City, celebrating the Jewish holidays and chanting racist, anti-Arab slogans.