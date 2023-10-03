5 Men Convicted Of Organ Trafficking, Handed 7-Year Jail Terms

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 3 (Petra) -- The jury dealing with human trafficking cases at the Zarqa Criminal Court on Tuesday handed down seven-year prison terms against five people, who were convicted of a plot to harvest the kidney of a man for a sum of money.In a session presided over by Judge Amer Atoum with judge Qais Gazawi as member, the court imposed a fine of JD25,000 on the convicts, five thousand each, after it found they had received JD10,000 as the price of the victim's kidney. The ruling is subject to appeal.The court found that the convicts, including two foreigners, traded in human organs and that they had convinced the victim to lie to the Turkish Medical Committee that he works in a company in Kuwait whose owner needed a kidney donation for free.The plaintiff had met in a park in Zarqa with his brother in law, one of the convicts, who told him he will get JD10,000 for the donation, and traveled together in the company of two other persons to Turkey, where they met others, including the prime suspect in the case.The public prosecution demanded the stiffest punishment for the convicts in the organ trafficking case, "which is a major crime that caused great harm", arguing that the severity of the punishment is a deterrence.