Moore Kuehn Encourages, CEPQ, PFSW, TRHC, And NEWR Investors To Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.

Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NASDAQ: CEPQ )

Crestwood Equity Partners has agreed to merge with Energy Transfer. Under the proposed transaction Crestwood unitholders will receive 2.07 Energy Transfer common units per unit.

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW )

PFSweb, Inc. has agreed to merge with GXO Logistics. Under the proposed PFSweb, Inc. shareholders will receive $7.50 in cash per share.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC )

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has agreed to merge with Nautic Partners. Under the proposed transaction Tabula Rasa shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash per share.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:

NEWR )

New Relic has agreed to merge with Francisco Partners. Under the proposed transaction, New Relic shareholders will receive $87.00 per share in cash.

