MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT's KRISTINE KWONG ELECTED TO PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF PASADENA CITY COLLEGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Partner Kristine Kwong has been elected by Pasadena City College to serve as President of the Board for 2024-2025. The election took place at the College's Board of Trustees meeting where she was elected based on her proven record of expertise, leadership, integrity, and her service and commitment to the community.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Trustee Kristine Kwong at the helm of our Board," said Dr. José A. Gómez, Ph.D., interim superintendent/president. "Kristine brings important insight and perspective to the governance of the college. We look forward to our continued working relationship and success."

Pasadena City College provides the San Gabriel Valley with a high quality, innovative and dynamic learning environment that inspires student success. Each semester the college offers academic programs that encompass degrees, transfer programs, and certificates, to 20,000+ students.

In her new role as President of the Board, Kwong will be leading the college in their search for a new superintendent and focusing on increasing student enrollment, among other issues. She will also be leading the college towards its centennial celebration in 2024.

Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn adds, "we are so proud that Kristine has been elected to this prestigious position. This recognition is a testament to her leadership and dedication to the betterment of our community."

In her legal practice, Kwong advises and counsels clients on a wide range of business, corporate, operational and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, restrictive covenant and non-compete agreements, executive mobility issues, due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and range of employment matters.

Elected in 2022, Kristine represents the Cities of San Marino, South Pasadena and Temple City, California.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler

has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines.

