Broadway Licensing Global Unveils Transformative Rebrand And London Office

This transformative move signals the beginning of a meticulously planned worldwide expansion.

The curtain rises on a contemporary workplace, strategically poised in the heart of London's West End theatre district. This transformative move signals the beginning of a meticulously planned worldwide journey, beginning with a physical location on Great Newport Street, designed to cater to an expanding professional and non-professional clientele and visionary producers across the United Kingdom. The London office promises to be a creative hub, amplifying the BLG brand, engaging the community, fueling licensing growth, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Since its founding in 2017, with a catalog of approximately 900 titles, the company has exhibited an "extraordinary 742% growth surge,"

as previously reported in

MSN ,

and which

has "positioned BLG as the fastest-growing catalog for live stage plays and musicals globally." Today,

BLG represents more than 8,000 plays and musicals, including 39 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works.



Moreover, with its most recent announcement of the acquisition of the amateur licensing rights for cultural phenomenon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child , the timing of its international expansion is a must. "A physical office in the UK will enable the company to ensure best-in-class practices in the representation of our underlying rights holders and our growing collection of titles," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG. "Now, with the inclusion of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, our team is eager to shoulder the responsibility to expand its footprint with additional physical locations in key territories across the globe."

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global

and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stage Rights) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 38 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

