Top Female Motivational Speaker Gaby Natale To Keynote At Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium In Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Esteemed event to feature an impressive lineup of influential women from various fields on October 12th at the Toyota Music Factory.

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Emmy award winning journalist, entrepreneur and author Gaby Natale

will be the keynote speaker for the highly-anticipated Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium , set to be held on October 12th at the Toyota Music Factory.

Gaby Natale, Top Female Motivational Keynote Speaker

Continue Reading

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium has a storied history of showcasing trailblazing female leaders who inspire and uplift attendees. The past editions of the symposium have seen the likes of actor and activist Geena Davis, the pioneering first female "Thunderburn" pilot Nicole Malachowski, paralympic sensation Bonnie St. John, the engaging Entertainment Tonight host Leeza Gibbons, and global supermodel Kathy Ireland.

"I'm thrilled to keynote Comerica Bank's Women's Business Symposium! This gathering is a beacon for women from all walks of life, inspiring them to shatter glass ceilings and embrace their pioneering spirit. Let's unite, ignite our collective potential, and pave the way for groundbreaking achievements!", said Natale.

This year's event promises to maintain its high caliber with an inspiring roster of speakers. Apart from Natale, the symposium's platform will be graced by Cassandra McKinney, EVP and Executive Director of Retail Bank for Comerica Bank, Academy Award-winning actress & activist Marlee Matlin, the dynamic Eva Saha – known for her role as a professional host, emcee, and moderator. Keeping the energy lively and interactive, the symposium will be emceed by renowned Chef Jamie Gwen.

With a focus on the empowerment and growth of women, the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is curated to provide business owners, executives, and professionals with a platform to learn, connect, and celebrate their immense potential. The symposium allows for attendees to garner insights from these leading women, imbibe their experiences, and understand the nuances of their journey. Moreover, it provides a unique opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, potentially paving the way for collaborations and partnerships.

To learn more about the event, the complete list of speakers, registration details, and other pertinent information, interested individuals can visit: .

About

Gaby Natale

and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale

believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic

author

to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational

speaker , Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book,

"The Virtuous Circle"

by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of

AGANARmedia , a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and

Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of

San Andres. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the

University of Texas.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE AGANARmedia