As Canadians Prepare To Celebrate Thanksgiving, Cheapoair.Ca Reminds Everyone About The Busy Travel Weekend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving Day this October 9th, CheapOair has noted an increase in holiday travel bookings and is reminding travellers of the busy weekend travel, both on the road and in the air, as well as tips to finding the best deals.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving Day was known as an autumnal celebration to show appreciation for the season's bountiful harvest. It wasn't until roughly 1957 that the government settled on holding the holiday on the second Monday of October. Today, the holiday is a chance for family and friends to give thanks for good fortunes over the past year and mark the start of the Autumn season.

For many, the holiday weekend is used to visit cottages and holiday homes before the winter season, view the Canadian Football League Thanksgiving Day Classic matches, or hike to enjoy the outdoor autumn colours. Another holiday tradition that is growing in popularity involves long-weekend vacations and road trips.

“As an important seasonal holiday, our team has seen an increase in travel bookings year-over-year as many Canadians look to take advantage of the first long weekend following the summer break,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.“As we are meant to be with family and friends for the holiday, many find this long weekend to be the perfect time to reconnect on a trip before the winter season begins.”

Daniel further noted that the busiest travel days of the year are usually the Thursday and Friday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after Thanksgiving. Historically, border traffic volumes are expected to be heavier during this holiday weekend as well so travellers should be aware of added time needed.

Cost-conscious travellers should also take advantage of CheapOair's comprehensive booking engine, which allows Canadians to not only compare deals by airlines but compare to alternating nearby airports. This is a good tip for finding the lowest fares available, added Daniel.

CheapOair 's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Canadians can find up-to-date travel-related guidelines to destinations worldwide via the“Ready for your next trip” section on CheapOair .

