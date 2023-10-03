R4good Is Donating 50% Of Retained Staffing Proceeds To Help Feed America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.According to nonprofit, No Kid Hungry, "1 in 8 kids in the United States are living with hunger. That's 9 million children!"Recruiting for Good launches sweet solutions for companies to help fund Nonprofits Feeding America .Retain Recruiting for GoodEvery time, a company retains Recruiting for Good to find a talented professional for a fulltime position; and after completion of probation period, the staffing agency will donate 50% of placement fee to a nonprofit helping end hunger in US.According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "We love to help improve the quality of life for All Americans. We grow enough food to feed the world over; yet people struggle to afford the cost of food. Recruiting for Good is coming out with sweet solutions for the community."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Love to find talented professionals and help end hunger, Retain Recruiting for Good to do both. Once newly hired employee completes, 90 days of employment, the staffing agency will donate 50% of placement fee to one of these nonprofits; 'Meals On Wheels, NO KID Hungry, or Nourish LA!' Love to Help Feed America visit

