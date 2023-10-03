Distillery Of Modern Art's Award-Winning Craft Spirits Extend Their Reach Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DoMA's Atlanta Vodka- one of five spirits available for home delivery

The Beloved Atlanta-based Distillery Now Delivers Directly to Doorsteps - Available in 42 States & D.C.

- Distillery of Modern Art founder Seth Watson

ATLANTA, GA, UA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The craft spirits that have captivated Atlanta in just over a year are taking strides across the country as Distillery of Modern Art brings the 'art of the spirit' into homes as its offerings are now available for delivery through its website straight to doorsteps in 42 states and D.C. The curated distillery, gallery, and cocktail lounge known for its one-of-a-kind, in-house distilled spirits will be adorning bar carts with its specialty liquors, including Peach Flavored Vodka, Amaro Peach, Atlanta Vodka, Nouveau Gin, and Corn Whiskey available in 700ml bottles- perfect for artisanal cocktails or leisurely sipping.

Established in 2021, Distillery of Modern Art is a collective of visionaries who infuse creativity into every aspect of their brand. They have honed their spirits to reflect the brand's originality in flavor and design, extending their reach beyond the art-adorned distillery walls. Specialty spirits like the iconic Peach Flavored Vodka bring Southern flair to cocktail connoisseurs as they experience Georgia's citrus specialty in a sweet and elevated liquor. As American Distilling Institute's 2023 International Spirits Competition Silver award-winning spirits, the Amaro Peach and Atlanta Vodka are two standouts from Distillery of Modern Art, set apart in flavor and flourish, with the Nouveau Gin, Peach Flavored Vodka, and Corn Whiskey garnering rave reviews in their own right. The Distillery of Modern Art's other creations, Bourbon Whiskey and Rye Whiskey, will be available to ship at a future date after the maturing process is complete.

"After a year of being open and many years of planning, it is gratifying to reach a point where we can showcase our efforts to a bigger canvas," says Distillery of Modern Art founder Seth Watson. "With the 'art of the spirit' that goes into everything we do, we invite spirit lovers nationally to create their interpretation at home and be a part of our community.”

Distillery of Modern Art's craft spirits are available for purchase and shipping to all states, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Alabama, Mississippi, Utah, Idaho, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Each bottle encapsulates the distillery's artistic essence, with work by Georgia artists adorning every label, delivering a creative spirit to every buyer. To purchase these award-winning spirits, visit . For more information about Distillery of Modern Art, call (404) 482-2663 or visit . Distillery of Modern Art is located at 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram at @distilleryofmodernart .

Chad Shearer

Caren West PR

+1 4046140006



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram