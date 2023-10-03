Which US State Is Least Likely To Cheat In Gaming?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Research has revealed the US states that are least likely to cheat in gaming, with Hawaii coming out on top.

The study by SecureCheats analyzed data from Google to see which states had the lowest amount of searches for cheats in games per 100,000 people. This was done by finding the search volumes of the most popular cheat-related searches in each state and accounting for the respective state's population.

It found that Hawaiians are least likely to cheat in gaming. According to the study, there are, on average, 3,617 searches for cheats each month in the state, which, when accounted for population, equates to just 251 searches per 100,000 people each month.

Second place goes to the state of New Jersey, which comes in with 23,513 searches for cheats each month in the state. When this is accounted for population, there are roughly 254 searches for cheats for every 100,000 people.

Connecticut takes third place on the list, with only 9,267 searches for cheats made in the state each month on average. Accounting for population, there are around 256 searches per 100,000 people for cheats.

The southwestern state of Rhode Island takes fourth on the list, with the lowest number of searches for cheats monthly in the top ten at 2,887. However, when accounted for population, there are around 264 searches for cheats each month.

Rounding out the top five is the state of Massachusetts, which comes in with around 265 searches per 100,000 people for cheats, with an overall amount of 18,468 searches each month.

The most popular games to cheat at in the US are 'The Sims 4', which attracts more than 250,000 searches a month, followed by 'Words with Friends' which attracts more than 160,000, and 'Grand Theft Auto 5', which attracts more than 70,000.

Commenting on the findings, Karl Schmidt, Head of Content & Research at SecureCheats , said: "Cheating in games has become a very broad thing, with it once referring to secret codes to change a gaming experience before multiplayer games were a thing, it now is used by those wanting to get the upper hand over others in online environments, completely altering the definition. Therefore, it's interesting to see which areas have a stronger or weaker interest in cheating, and what these specific people are wanting to get out of said interest."

Methodology: Using a range of keywords regarding gaming and cheating, monthly search volumes averaged over the past 12 months were found for each US State. The search volumes were then aggregated and adjusted to population by dividing the population / 100,000. The states were then ranked by their average monthly search volume per 100,000 people.

Credit to Journo Research