International Code Council's 2023 Annual Conference And Expo To Kick Off In St. Louis, Missouri

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council will host its Annual Conference and Expo at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, from October 8-11, 2023. The event will offer a unique experience for building safety professionals from around the world to engage in educational sessions, hear from world-class industry speakers and network with peers.

"The Code Council is thrilled to bring together the building safety community at this year's conference and leave an impact on the local community by volunteering at the Veterans Community Project campus,” said Code Council Board of Directors President Michael P. Wich, CBO. "This year we have a lot of new activities lined up for attendees, and we are looking forward to hearing from our expert speakers and educators."

The Annual Business Meeting will take place on Monday, October 9, and will include updates from Code Council leadership on business initiatives for 2023 and beyond. The Opening Session will feature keynote speaker Tamara Robertson, an accomplished engineer, STEM advocate and star of the MythBusters television show.

Following the Annual Business Meeting, participants can attend exclusive events including building tours. The Code Council assembled experts from across the organization and building industry to host insightful sessions on important topics such as plumbing, A2Ls and resilience.

There will be six Insight Sessions total, with topics including The Plumbing Industry Today, Building Code Enforcement: Global Best Practices, Preparing for the 2024-2026 Code Development Cycle, Recruiting the Next Generation and Succession Planning, ICC Fundamentals, and Quick Hits on Emerging Building Safety Topics.

In addition to these events, the conference includes educational sessions designed to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of building safety. These sessions also offer participants the opportunity to earn continuing education units (CEUs). For more information, visit the schedule of events on the conference website.

The Expo, occurring October 8-9, brings together an impressive lineup of exhibitors showcasing the latest building products and technologies and is free for local participants.

