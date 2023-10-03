TG.Casino ICO Blasts Past $376,000 - Why This Telegram Gaming Crypto's 1,000%-Plus APY Coin Could 50X

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new Telegram-based GambleFi platform called TG

is creating huge buzz among traders as it raises $370,000. The project promises to transform the crypto casino landscape for good.

Thanks to the superior security, transparency and anonymity that blockchain-based Web3 applications offer versus their centralized Web2 counterparts, crypto casinos have seen explosive user growth in 2023.

TG ICO has raised $376,000 for its innovative gaming token

As per

Dune , Cumulative Unique Users of Ethereum-based GambleFi platforms had exploded to just under 50,000 by mid-September from only around 5,000 at the start of the year.



But the first generation of crypto casinos face a major problem – many non-crypto native users who don't understand the ins and outs of Web3, such as dealing with crypto wallets and exchanges, would most likely still prefer to go the route of using traditional gambling platforms.

Here is where TG's

big innovation comes in.

Built on the world's fastest-growing private messaging app Telegram, TG is designed with ease of use and beginner-friendliness in mind.

Just as Unibot simplified sophisticated crypto trading strategies and put them in the hands of Telegram's 700 million monthly users, TG is simplifying and widening access to crypto gambling.

After launching its platform less than one week ago, TG's presale is seeing huge interest from the crypto investing community.

TG's Presale Rockets to $370,000 – Get an APY of 1,150%

To help power the growth of its Telegram-based GambleFi platform, TG is conducting an exciting presale that has already raised an impressive $370,000 in little more than one week.

And potential investors have no time to lose if they want to get involved in one of 2023's hottest presales.

That's because 1) TG is likely to soon hit its raise target of $5 million and 2) early presale investors can earn a huge annual percentage yield (APY), which was up until recently above 1,150% as per the official TG website .

But how is TGIs Casino able to offer such an impressive yield to its early buyers?

Well, TG offers a portion of all of the platform's profits to $TGC token holders, with token stakers having the most to

TG runs a buyback program, burning 40% of these tokens and sharing the other 60% out to $TGC token stakers.

Crypto casino buyback programs like TG's have already proven to be a winning formula.

Crypto gambling website Rollbit's native token $RLB saw a 60% intra-day pump back in early August when the protocol announced a token buyback scheme.

At its price peak, which came shortly after the buyback announcement, Rollbit's $RLB achieved a market cap in the region of $700

TG could easily surpass Rollbit's success, thanks to the platform's greater ease of use for non-crypto natives – all you need to bet with TG is the Telegram app itself.

Like Rollbit, 50x Gains Coming for $TGC?

Priced at just $0.125 per token, now is the perfect time to invest in $TGC. That presale price values $TGC at a market cap of just $12.5 million.

As outlined on the TG websit , it's still very early days for Web3 casinos, a market currently valued at just $250 million, versus the $263 billion market value of the global casino and online gambling market (according to data compiled by Statist ).

"Crypto Casinos are rapidly gaining market share from Web2 online casinos due to their ease of access, no KYC and the ability to keep transactions off bank statements," TG notes, adding that "currently 80% of online casino games are played on mobile devices with the vast majority of Crypto casinos specifically designed for mobile devices".

It would be no surprise to see the sector grow to a market of multiple billions in the coming years, and thanks to its Telegram integration TG is well positioned to be at the forefront of this.

If $TGC is able to match Rollbit's all-time high of more than $700 million, that could mean gains of more than 50x for presale investors.

$TGC – One of the Year's Fairest Presales

Unlike other similar crypto presales, where early investors or the team behind a token's development might reserve a large portion of the token supply for themselves, $TGC is characterized by fair tokenomics.

40% of the token supply is available to the general public, with $TGC currently priced at $0.125.

20% is being reserved for DEX liquidity, 20% is dedicated to staking rewards, 10% to player rewards, 5% for marketing, and only 5% for the project's affiliates.

The token can be bought with ETH or BNB and USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20) and runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

For peace of mind, token buyers can rest assured in the knowledge that the project's smart contract is audited by leading blockchain security firm Coinsul .

$TGC token's presale probably offers the lowest price that the coin will ever be available for.

After doing your own research, take a bet on TG for one of the best chances in crypto to land a winning ticket.

