Vetsintech Announces Finalists In Tech Startup Pitch Competition 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Military Veteran Startups Compete for $40,000 in JPMorgan Chase Cash Prizes



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

VetsinTech , the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, announced the top finalists in its 2023 Startup Pitch Competition. This marks the 3rd consecutive year that VetsinTech has produced and hosted the event, supported by returning sponsors, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Oracle Netsuite.

The five veteran, military, and spouse-owned startups named will advance to the final round of VetsinTech's startup pitch competition. Winners will be selected from the five advancing companies in the final phase during a live pitch competition. Winners will be announced at an event on October 6, 2023.

The five veteran, military and spouse-owned startups advancing are:



SEPP Networks

SEPP Networks is a software-based, peer-to-peer wireless technology providing media-rich communications to users without the need for network infrastructure.



Tennis Finance

Tennis Finance empowers Fintechs to craft regulatory compliant marketing and communications. Tennis Finance's AI significantly accelerates time to market and instills confidence in bank partners.



Pixly

Pixly saves building owners, construction, and field service pros time and money, documenting and collaborating on projects with photos, videos, tags, and AI to reduce risk, and improve safety and project outcomes.



Ova Networks

Empowering Fertility Journeys: Bridging dreams with advanced AI, ethical matchmaking, and comprehensive genetic counseling for tomorrow's families.

Ocean Observation Group

Ocean Observation Group provides a simple, anonymous, and secure platform which enables users to capture essential vessel data at sea via a mobile application.



Eligibility for VetsinTech's startup pitch competition requires that each business be an early-stage startup, founded by veterans or military spouses. Judges will evaluate each startup on innovation, product-market fit and potential impact. The winning cash prizes to the top winners as follows:



1st place prize:

$25,000

2nd place prize:

$10,000 3rd place prize:

$5,000

"This is our third startup pitch competition, and every year, the caliber of innovative ideas and participating startups rises. I want to extend a giant congratulations to the five companies who have made it to the final stage of our pitch competition," said VetsinTech Founder and CEO Katherine Webster. "We're grateful to our sponsors and partners for making this possible and for providing critical support to help our veteran founders progress in their entrepreneurial journey."

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 75,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit

.

About JPMorgan Chase's commitment to service members and veterans:

JPMorgan Chase, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, has supported our veterans since before World War I. Since establishing the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2011, the firm has hired more than 16,000 veterans; facilitated more than 680,000 veteran hires through the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition; awarded more than 1,050 mortgage-free homes to military families in need; and helped nearly 50,000 participants enroll in Onward to Opportunity, a free career training program of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, which was co-founded and is supported by JPMorgan Chase and Syracuse University. Learn more at: .

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

[email protected]

650.453.8553

SOURCE VetsinTech