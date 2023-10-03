DEKO ENTERTAINMENT RELEASES NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO How Can This Be? FROM LISA GEE's DEBUT EP, SHUT IT DOWN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKTON, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking a bit like A CLOCKWORK ORANGE meets

HARRY POTTER, Lisa Gee's new music video, made with the extensive incorporation of AI technology, presents the talented singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist in a whole new environment. Blending the best elements of 60s pop sensibility within a gospel vocal treatment, "How Can This Be?" is built upon a solid rock foundation. It can be best described in one word:

infectious.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR "HOW CAN THIS BE?"

HERE

DEKO releases 4th video from LISA GEE's SHUT IT DOWN, " HOW CAN THIS BE?" Released in July of this year, Shut it Down offers a musical tribute to the human experience. Songs of love, hate, exhilaration, exuberance, and the inevitable fallout we all are forced to confront at some point in our lives, radiate from the record via its cutting edge production, infectious rhythms and powerful vocals.

"'How Can This Be?' is a song that looks at the concepts of trust and deceit in love, and exposes the potential for emotional chaos when new romance goes off the rails," says Lisa Gee. "I decided to go a different route with the video for this song, delving into the wild new frontier of Artificial Intelligence. In this video, this brave new technology plays the role of the deceiver. The hypocrisy of using AI to shine a spotlight on its potential dangers hasn't escaped me; on the other hand, we have to envision how it can enhance our creativity."

Rock icon, drummer and producer of the EP, Carmine Appice , concurs: "Lisa has never been afraid of the unknown," says Appice. "We have been working together for a few years now, and she never fails to amaze and excite me."



Released in July of this year, Shut it Down offers a musical tribute to the human experience. In addition to Appice, who produced, co-wrote some of the songs and drummed on all the songs, the EP also features bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, John Fogerty, White Lion) and guitarist Don Mancuso (Lou Gramm).

A classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Gee remembers writing her first song at the age of four: "Music has been a passion as far back as I can remember."

Aside from working years in the legal community and having a side gig creating music videos for several artists, she finds time to indulge in her serious hobby of riding motorcycles – specifically, her Harley Davidson Low Rider or her Indian Chief Vintage - which she says she's been doing almost as long as she's been writing songs. "Yes, you can add 'Biker Chick' to my long list of accomplishments," laughs Gee.



The EP was released on Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner).

