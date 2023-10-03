Prime Minister Meets Lord Mayor Of London

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday at his office with Lord Mayor of the City of London Nicholas Lyons, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed investment and trade relations between the two countries.
