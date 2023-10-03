Qatar Weather: Fine, Moderate Temperature Expected Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am tomorrow, Wednesday, will be fine and moderate temperature by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northerly to northeasterly 03 to 12 knot becomes variable by night.

Offshore, it will be mainly northerly to northeasterly 03 to 12 knot.

Visibility will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.