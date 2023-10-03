Exagrid Expands Its Deduplication Behind Commvault

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced an update to its integration with Commvault, an industry-leading backup application and a global leader in data protection.

ExaGrid has been supporting Commvault for over 14 years and continues to advance its Tiered Backup Storage to bring value to Commvault users, who can use ExaGrid as a storage target behind Commvault.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage had already been able to take in Commvault deduplicated data and further deduplicate it by a factor of 3X more than Commvault deduplication alone, resulting in significant storage savings. Now, ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances can take in Commvault compressed and deduplicated data and further deduplicate the data.

Commvault users can leave both compression and deduplication enabled in Commvault and ExaGrid can further deduplicate it – a benefit that no other backup storage solution can provide.

“ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage to not only support more than 25 backup applications and utilities, but to also support unique features and offer advanced integration with the leading backup applications to improve on performance and data protection,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We are excited to offer more flexibility to Commvault users to configure their backups in whatever way works best in their unique environments while being able to take advantage of unique benefits that ExaGrid offers, including tripling the deduplication that Commvault provides.

“ExaGrid is the only company 100% focused on backup storage and we are committed to solving the challenges that organizations often face with their backups, including the economics,” said Andrews.“This new update with Commvault will over significant savings on storage and reduce the cost of the storage needed for longer-term retention of data.”

ExaGrid integrates with Commvault to provide the following benefits:



Allows for Commvault compression to be enabled

Allows for Commvault deduplication to be enabled

Further deduplicates Commvault compressed and deduplicated data to save additional storage. Deduplication ratio is increased by 3X

Integration with Commvault Spill & Fill for automated job management

Can use Commvault replication to the DR site (DASH COPY), or use ExaGrid replication which only moves the deduplicated data for further WAN bandwidth savings

Can work with Commvault compression and deduplication disabled for faster backups and restores

Scale-out architecture allows users to simply add ExaGrid appliances (which include processor, memory, networking, and disk) as data grows, and keep a fixed-length backup window

ExaGrid has a unique non-network-facing tier that threat actors do not have access to, along with a delayed delete policy and immutable data objects in order to recover from a ransomware attack

Encryption is performed at the drive level in nanoseconds, freeing up the media server which results in a 20% to 30% performance increase ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage includes dozens of security features over standard storage

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid and connect with us on LinkedIn . See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink