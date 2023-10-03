Gold Forecast: Markets Continue To Struggle

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market faced another downturn during Monday's trading session, as it grapples with challenges arising from the strong US dollar and rising interest rates.

This combination has created a toxic environment for gold, leading to a consistent pattern of short-term rallies being met with selling pressure. With the price now comfortably below the $1900 level, it seems increasingly likely that we will witness a descent towards the $1800 level, which not only represents a major support zone but is also a psychologically significant figure.

The candlestick size in recent sessions underscores the prevailing downward momentum. While Friday initially showed signs of a rally, it quickly reversed course, and Monday's session continued the overall downward trend. The $1900 level above acts as a formidable resistance barrier, and any hopes for an upward move are contingent on a breakthrough beyond this point. Even if oversold conditions were to emerge, the broader sentiment suggests that a lower trajectory remains the most likely path. There are no significant changes on the horizon in terms of the economic outlook, and concerns persist both domestically and globally. The Federal Reserve's ongoing monetary tightening, in contrast to the government's expansive spending, only adds to the uncertainty.Be Cautious and Vigilant

A crucial level to monitor is the $1800 mark. A breakdown below this level could potentially open the door to a substantial decline, as it represents a breach of a major support region. While this scenario may not materialize easily, it warrants attention in the future. In the grander scheme of things, this market continues to exhibit strong selling pressure, making every rally an opportunity to consider fading when signs of hesitation emerge.

In the end, the gold market remains under significant pressure due to the strength of the US dollar and rising interest rates. The breach of the $1900 level has heightened the likelihood of a descent towards $1800, a critical support level . The candlestick patterns and overall market sentiment point towards continued downward momentum. With little change on the economic front and persistent concerns, it's clear that the path of least resistance for gold is currently to the downside. Traders should remain cautious and vigilant, considering any rallies as potential opportunities to take a bearish stance in this challenging environment. While I love gold longer-term, this isn't the time for it.

