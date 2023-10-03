Silver Forecast: Gets Crushed Yet Again

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver experienced a substantial decline during Monday's trading session, marking the start of the week with considerable selling pressure.

It appears that, given the current circumstances, any attempts at a rally will likely be met with more selling, particularly considering the strong market memory associated with the $22.50 level. This level had previously served as support, so it's logical that it has now become resistance. Additionally, the size of the candlestick is a clear indication of the prevailing negativity. In such a scenario, it's advisable to sell into the market at the first signs of exhaustion during rallies.

It's crucial to note that the silver market is highly responsive to interest rates and the performance of the US dollar. Given this sensitivity, it's noteworthy that the market has been characterized by choppiness for some time, albeit with a negative bias. Currently, it appears that the market is heading towards the $20 level, a significant psychological level, which is bound to garner attention not only for that reason but also because it likely harbors a substantial volume of options waiting to come into play and potentially bring some life back into the market Market is Currently Grappling With Significant Downward Pressure

In the grander scheme of things, the market would need to breach the $23 level for any bullish sentiment to emerge. Even then, such a scenario would be clouded by the numerous cross currents in the fundamental aspect of this equation. Regardless, it's apparent that the prevailing trend in the silver market is one that favors fading any rallies. This is mainly due to the ongoing increase in interest rates in the United States and the corresponding strength of the US dollar. These factors collectively create a challenging environment where it's difficult to imagine a resurgence in risk appetite. This is especially true now that the week started out so poorly. I will be waiting to fade rallies.

In conclusion, the silver market is currently grappling with significant downward pressure. The $22.50 level has transformed from a supportive force into a resistance barrier, and the overall sentiment is negative. As the market continues to navigate these turbulent waters, traders should exercise caution and closely monitor key levels, with $20 representing a critical zone to watch for potential market reactions. Amidst the uncertainty, it's clear that the path of least resistance remains skewed towards the downside.

