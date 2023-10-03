S&P 500 Forecast: Continues To See Noise

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 faced a rocky start to Monday's trading session, primarily due to the heightened anticipation surrounding the signing of a continuing resolution by the US government to keep its doors open.

However, as the day unfolded, a wave of selling pressure began to weigh down on the market, injecting a dose of negative momentum into various asset classes. What's causing this downturn is a widespread reluctance to take on risk, and experts believe this cautious sentiment will persist.

A critical level to keep an eye on is the 4200 mark, which holds significant long-term support significance. If the index breaches this level, it could trigger a cascade of selling, possibly leading to a test of the 4000 level. Adding to the market's unease is the looming specter of interest rates, which is unlikely to dissipate any time soon and contributes to the prevailing apprehension.

Currently, sentiment toward equities is far from optimistic. Investors and traders alike are approaching the market with caution, given the looming uncertainties, especially in the bond market. It's becoming increasingly evident that we stand on the brink of a potentially turbulent period. However, it's crucial to note that the end of the month often witnesses portfolio rebalancing, which may have played a role in Friday's market dynamics Are Cautious and Risk Averse

In summary, the current market conditions are characterized by extreme caution, and risk aversion is the prevailing theme. The S&P 500 is navigating a challenging landscape, with the 4200-level serving as a crucial support. The possibility of a breakdown below this level raises concerns of further downside potential, with 4000 being the next significant support zone. The lingering impact of interest rates continues to cast a shadow over the market, further exacerbating the sense of uncertainty.

Considering these conditions, investors and traders are advised to exercise prudence and carefully consider their position sizes. The current market environment demands a nimble approach to navigate the challenges ahead. As we move forward, the 200-Day EMA remains a point of interest, indicating that the market is still during a complex battle for the next direction. The only thing you can do with volatility like this is to cut your position size, this is when trouble can occur if you are not careful. Longer-term, we still see overall upward pressure.

