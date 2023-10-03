Members Of Parliament Becoming More Transparent About Their Income

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to the transparency platform, 56% of them have declared how much they earn, compared with 33% in 2019.

Out of 208 candidates standing for re-election, 117 declared their income to Lobbywatch. This includes income linked to mandates on boards of directors, association committees or advisory councils, Lobbywatch said on Tuesday.

Lobbywatch concludes that the Green and Social Democratic parties are the most transparent, with 94% and 92% respectively of elected representatives declaring their income. They are followed by the Liberal Green, Centre and Radical Liberal parties. The right-wing Swiss People's Party comes last, with 29%.

Members of the House of Representatives are more open than those of the Senate, as are women, young people and those elected for just one term. Elected representatives from French-speaking Switzerland and northern Switzerland are also more open, Lobbywatch found.