Direct Flights Resumed Between Mauritius And Geneva

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The twice-weekly offer is initially offered on Mondays and Fridays until April 30, 2024.

The higher price of the direct flights - 15 to 20% more expensive than the competition via Paris or Dubai – does not seem to deter travellers. The flights, which were supposed to stop in January, will continue until the end of April.

+ Trains often more expensive than flights for Europe trips

“Customers are willing to pay more for a direct flight: it provides comfort and a minimised or optimised footprint compared to other flights,” Stéphane Jayet, vice president of the Swiss Travel Federation, told Swiss public radio RTS on Tuesday.

Many reasons explain the success of this destination: long-standing links with Switzerland, no time difference, a French-speaking country, and not a niche market, according to the tourism expert.

+ SWISS flies back into the black after pandemic nosedive

“The direct Geneva-Mauritius flight connection plan has been almost doubled. We reach a supply of over 35,000 seats, many of which are in business class,” he said.

“It's a sector that is picking up with the movement of business travellers,” he said. Since the start of the year, the number of business class travellers has increased by 40% compared to 2022.

After three years of absence, the Indian Ocean island is expecting more than a million and a half tourists, even more than before the pandemic.