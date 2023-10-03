Switzerland Increases Aid To Nagorno-Karabakh Region

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) One-third of this amount will be allocated to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the FDFA said in a press release on Tuesday. The remainder will be divided between the main United Nations agencies active the ground.
This money is on top of CHF1 million already allocated by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) to the ICRC for its operations in the region in 2023.
Nearly 600 people have died following the recent offensive by Azerbaijani forces, who took control of the enclave on its territory populated by ethnic Armenians, triggering an exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians.
Over 100,000 refugees, out of the 120,000 inhabitants officially living in the enclave, have fled to Armenia for fear of reprisals from Azerbaijan.
