Swiss House Prices Soar Over Past 20 Years

The study by CIFI and the University of Bern on behalf of the Federal Housing Office and cantonal planners analysed 600,000 real estate transactions and over one million rental contracts in Switzerland. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States also participated.

There are various factors behind the increase in house prices and rents, the researchers say.

According to the study, the cost of housing in Switzerland reflects high incomes and demand for more space. In the Alpine nation, the average living space per person increased from 44 square metres in 2000 to 46 m2 in 2020.

In municipalities where per capita income is high, housing costs are systematically high.

Differences in local tax levels are also reflected in housing costs, with higher demand in municipalities where taxes are low. This effect is further reinforced by progressive tax levels. Residents in low-tax municipalities are willing to pay more for housing, leading to upward pressure on prices. On the other hand, low-tax municipalities have more high earners, which further increases housing costs.

Demographics also have an impact on housing costs. These rise when the population grows faster than supply. This dynamic explains 50% of the variance in housing costs in Switzerland between 1982 and 2013.

On the supply side, falling interest rates lead to lower rents and higher prices. Other factors, such as the availability of building land, the rate of ownership or the distance from an urban centre also influence housing prices, the study said.