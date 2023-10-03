Zurich Film Festival's Balancing Act: #Dontrocktheboat

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Walking into the lobby of Zurich's Frame cinema on the eve of the 19th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), it's not immediately obvious that this will become its flagship location.

One day before its official inauguration, a mere two days before the festival begins in earnest, the six-screen theatre is abuzz with workers carrying large cardboard boxes, testing the ticketing system, checking light fixtures. The site operated under the name Kosmos before its owners declared bankruptcy in late 2022 and the ZFF took over the space to use it as a year-round venue.

The Frame formally opened on September 27 with a screening of Swiss director Michael Steiner's new thriller, Early Birds. The festival's new venue owes its name to the discontinued quarterly film magazine published by the Swiss newspaper group Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), which is also the ZFF's majority shareholder.