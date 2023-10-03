Carbon Molecular Sieves Market Trend, Explosive Growth Opportunity Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon Molecular Sieves Market Share

carbon molecular sieves market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global carbon molecular sieves market was estimated at $0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The prominent market players analyzed in the global carbon molecular sieves market report include Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Co., Ltd, Huzhou Minqiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Sorbead India, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., RXChemicals, and SINOCATA. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by the market players.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had created several problems in the carbon molecular sieves market because supply chains occasionally operated and jagged market conditions were brought on by trade restrictions and lockdowns.

However, an increase in the demand for carbon molecular sieves in the gas and biogas industries curbed this negative impact.

The gas and biogas industries gained some traction and successfully began production during the pandemic. As a result, after the COVID pandemic, the demand for carbon molecular sieves has been growing rapidly.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global carbon molecular sieves market based on type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By type, the adsorption cycle 120s segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global carbon molecular sieves market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The adsorption cycle 60s and others segments are also studied in the report.

By application, the gas separation segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global carbon molecular sieves market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Simultaneously, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the biogas upgrading, noble gas recovery, and others segments.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global carbon molecular sieves market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion's share by 2031. Furthermore, the same region would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

