The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee Narrows Watch List To Top 25

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation alongside presenting partner, A. O. Smith, has pared-down the original 2023 Watch List to the nation's Top 25 quarterbacks.The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.2023 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. SmithJayden Daniels, LSUJaxson Dart, Ole MissQuinn Ewers, TexasDillon Gabriel, OklahomaSam Hartman, Notre DameWill Howard, Kansas StateKJ Jefferson, ArkansasDevin Leary, KentuckyRiley Leonard, DukeDrake Maye, North CarolinaGrayson McCall, Coastal CarolinaJ.J. McCarthy, MichiganJoe Millton III, TennesseeBo Nix, OregonMichael Penix Jr., WashingtonMichael Pratt, TulaneSpencer Rattler, South CarolinaAustin Reed, Western KentuckyGarrett Shrader, SyracuseKedon Slovis, BYUTaulia Tagovailoa, MarylandJordan Travis, Florida StateTyler Van Dyke, MiamiCam Ward, Washington StateCaleb Williams, USCThe namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.To watch our full Top 25 announcement, head to our YouTube page: 2023 Golden Arm Award Top 25 . For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders. Click here to watch the full Top 25 announcement.Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and An Extraordinar Worldwide Chauffeured ServicesAbout A. O. SmithA. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit .

