CUA Selects ASAPP OXPTM | Omnichannel Experience Platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CUA has become ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.'s latest Canadian credit union Client-Partner. The Nova Scotia based credit union signed a 68-month Master Services Agreement for the full ASAPP OXPTM | Omnichannel Experience Platform , bringing seamless origination and member experience software to members across the province.By licensing the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform suite, CUA will gain access to both ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets. This includes the anytime, anywhere, any device convenience of the ASAPP OXP Retail and Business Account and Lending Origination solutions for members. Additionally, with the use of ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets, CUA staff can provide personalized, streamlined member support, opportunity generation, and digital banking offer presentment.While CUA has leveraged the ASAPP OXP Retail Account and Lending Origination solutions for the past several years through a system partnership, this new licensing agreement will see a significant expansion of capabilities. Customer relationship management, enterprise content management, and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity EngineTM, all integrated with the DNA core banking system, will help CUA drive ROI and help members receive the best service possible.“We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience through all channels that our members choose to do their banking with us,” said Marie Mullally, President & CEO of CUA.“With ASAPP OXPTM, members will have the ability to decide when and how to open accounts, apply for lending products, and the flexibility to choose how to complete the transaction through a variety of service channels.”ASAPP's streamlined and paperless approach to application management and its unique and highly configurable lending decision matrix will allow CUA to be immediately responsive to prospective members' financial needs. In turn, this will support CUA's team in serving over 20,000 existing members and expanding the credit union's community reach to attract new consumers looking for financial services and advice across the province.“Choosing ASAPP OXP is about more than just the technology platform,” added Mullally.“ASAPP shares our vision for establishing a strategic partnership versus a client-supplier relationship, which is very important to us as we work together to implement, configure and deliver this platform.”CUA will waste no time moving to provide anywhere, anytime, any device origination capabilities and staff efficiencies to their community. In January 2024, the CUA and ASAPP OXP teams will be kicking off the implementation project providing members and staff access to the full ASAPP OXP platform, including core-banking integrated retail and business origination and member engagement, by August 2024.As part of the implementation and launch, ASAPP OXP uniCORETM, ASAPP's Unified Core Banking Connection Engine, will be leveraged as a middleware layer between Origination modules, Engagement feature sets and the Fiserv DNA core banking system. ASAPP OXP uniCORETM is built on a modern Microsoft .NET Core microservice architecture, designed to allow faster and more cost-efficient core banking connections.“We're thrilled to be partnering with CUA as they tackle the next chapter in their evolution,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, ASAPP Financial Technology.“Through our omnichannel experience platform, we're confident that we can help CUA expand their footprint, meet modern member expectations, and look forward to providing efficient, effective, and engaging solutions that'll make them more competitive than ever in Canada's financial services landscape.”- 30 -About CUABased in Halifax, Nova Scotia, CUA is a full-service banking institution serving 20,000 members with flexible products, personalized service, and quick decisions. CUA has eight branches spanning Tantallon to Cole Harbour, as well as Wealth Management Services, a Commercial Banking Centre, and a dedicated Customer Contact Centre. As a community-based organization, CUA helps customers, friends and neighbours gain the knowledge and confidence necessary to reach their full financial potential. To learn more, visit .About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXPTM is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, who manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.Media ContactTony DunhamChief Revenue and Customer Experience OfficerASAPP Financial Technology705.297.2276Erin MaxnerManager, Marketing and CommunicationsCUA902.492.6605

