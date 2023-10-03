Kris Tarantino's Picture Book For Children Now Available For Pre-Order

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The wait is over. Be My ValenSLIME- a laugh-out-loud exploration of love that's full of monster mayhem- is now available for Pre-Order!

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Be My ValenSLIME is a new children's book published by WaterBrook, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Targeted to children ages 3-7, the book is written by debut author Kris Tarantino and illustrated by NYT best-selling Cori Doerrfeld. The humorous story follows Snoodle, an unusual monster who loves candy hearts, fun parties, fuzzy kittens, fancy hats and valentines.

Once pre-ordered, Be My ValenSLIME ships 12/19/23 in plenty of time for Valentine's season, 2024.

Pre-Ordering is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Christianbooks, Aslan Books, The Twig Book Shop, Hudson Booksellers, and Book People. Or through links to these retailers on Kris' website: .

To support the launch of the book, the marketing and P.R. teams at WaterBrook / Random House have a complete media plan lined up. In addition, Kris is planning several School Visits and blog interviews with high-profile authors.

Kris Tarantino is a multi-talented professional. She is passionate about writing for children.“Join Snoodle and her monster friends in Be My ValenSLIME as they discover the real meaning of love-at its best and at its messiest!” she laughs.

As a respected consultant with the Sandhill Consulting Group , she excels in leveraging the business of licensing consumer products, as well as marketing, branding, new product development, trends, and more.

For more information, please visit or .

