Columbus Bank Gives Back To Students

The Union Bank Co. team members standing next to their completed Buddy

The Union Bank Company gives back to students across Columbus

- Senior Vice President of the Mortgage Division, Travis VulichCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For the third year in a row, The Union Bank Company volunteered at the Family Mentor Foundation . Several bank team members and their families volunteered at the organization's location in Columbus by packaging over 390 Buddy Boxes for those in need.“We were excited to pack up Buddy Boxes again and provide funds to help make sure that children in this community have access to food and snacks when they go home over the weekend,” said Senior Vice President of the Mortgage Division at The Union Bank Co., Travis Vulich.“As a father of five, I know how important it is for kids to go to school with a focused mind, and food is a basic requirement for this,” he added.The mission of the Family Mentor Foundation is to connect community resources and children who need them the most. The Buddy Box Program provides weekend food to Columbus area children in need. A Buddy Box is filled with kid-friendly, nutritious, nonperishable, individual sized-food items that are easy for children to eat or prepare on their own. These meals and snacks help sustain children on the weekends when they are not in schoo“Family Mentor Foundation's Buddy Box Program makes a real difference in the lives of food insecure children right here in our community, by ensuring they have access to nutritious food over the weekends, when school provided meals are not available," stated Meegan Jesuele, Executive Director of Family Mentor Foundation.The Union Bank team was eager to help pack Buddy Boxes, support Family Mentor Foundation's mission and is already planning the next volunteer opportunity.“It was such a rewarding bonding experience for our whole team to come together and give back,” said Alex Bates, Client Experience Manager at The Union Bank Co.To donate and learn more about these organizations visit:***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at .###

