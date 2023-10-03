FTD Extends Technology Bridge Into UPM Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainability, innovation and Ultrapure Micro 2023 – at the heart of FTD

- Dr. Slava Libman, CEO and co-founder of FTD solutionsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FTD solutions is proud to be a partner of Ultrapure Micro 2023 (UPM23), the world's leading conference focused on advancing growth and sustainability challenges in the semiconductor industry.Dr. Slava Libman, CEO and co-founder of FTD solutions, will participate in the event's opening plenary,“Unlocking Facility 2.0,” alongside executives from Samsung and Wolfspeed. Other members of the FTD team will share their expertise as part of the 40+ panels and presentations taking place throughout the three-day conference.“Unlocking Facility 2.0 is about more than new technologies and practices, it's about a new mindset,” said Libman.“That's why we're so excited to bring together facility operators, experts and thought leaders so we can forge this new mindset. From there we can enable the model of proliferating innovation, thus contributing to the climate revolution.”UPM23 addresses the most pressing challenges facing semiconductor facilities. The conference is developed alongside a co-moderating team of industry experts, from technology suppliers and semiconductor manufacturers. FTD's involvement stems from their decades of expertise related to industrial sustainability. Additionally, their revolutionary Water Management Application creates a digital twin of a facility, allowing operators and managers to model and validate practices that reduce water and energy use.“We take pride in the role our expertise, together with our software, plays in the global drive to rapidly reduce the environmental footprint in microchip manufacturing and beyond,” said Libman.If you are interested in joining the sustainability revolution, connect with the FTD team at UPM and contact .***About FTD solutions:FTD solutions Inc is focused on environmental sustainability performance for industrial facilities through the deployment of software, expertise, and connections. It leverages deep knowledge of water and facilities, integrated in award-winning propriety software, and a legacy of bringing together industry partners to create new industry standards, in order to provide maximum value to its clients. From diagnosing and defining specific needs, to connecting industrial facility owners with the right solutions, FTD eliminates inefficiencies, enhances manufacturing operations, and empowers environmental sustainability.

