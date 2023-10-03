Lesotho Post Bank Donates To Orphanage

(MENAFN- The Post) THE Lesotho Post Bank donated M30 000 to Freedom Charity Knockout, which in turn bought groceries and clothes for the children resident at Khatibe Orphanage in Butha-Buthe.

Freedom Charity Knockout is an organisation that helps less privileged children across the country.





The charity organisation started giving to the less privileged children in Maseru since last year.

The Lesotho Post Bank Chief Sales Officer, 'Mathabo Tšehlo, said the initiative was part of their 2023 financial year plan.





“We were so thrilled when the Freedom Charity Knockout approached the bank to help them with some necessities,” Tšehlo said, adding that they knew“that we had planned to give back to the community”.





“We saw this as an opportunity to start,” she said.





She added that some children are suffering as they do not have enough for their daily needs.

Tšehlo said they are giving back to the community and they are doing so by donating groceries and clothes to Khatibe Orphanage.





“The bank is aware that most families are poverty stricken as there are no jobs and they do not have food.”





“Many children have reached puberty stage and they have no pads to use during their periods,” she said.





“We saw a need to give these children some sanitary pads to use so that they will be able to do their everyday duties without feeling unease.”





Tšehlo said the bank is“happy that we were able to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged children”.

She said the donation came at the right time for the children in this hard-to-reach area, keeping in mind that for people in Khatibe to reach town is sometimes an unbearable journey.





The road, she said, is in a bad state and one takes nearly the whole day going to town to buy basic things like groceries, including sanitary pads for girls and young women.

It takes four hours from the tarred road to Khatibe, using the gravel road that meanders between mountains and crossing several small bridges to cross gullies on the mountain slopes.





She said it is good that the Lesotho Post Bank is wholly owned by Basotho hence“it feels what Basotho are feeling anywhere in the country”.

The founder of Freedom Charity Knockout, Tumelo Seliane, said their main purpose is to make a difference in people's lives as much as they can.





“We are more concerned with these children that are still growing up and we want them to have a better life since they are our future leaders,” Seliane said.





“We are grateful to Lesotho Post Bank for helping in growing our vision of helping vulnerable people.”

“I do not know what to say or to thank you for showing us the love you have for us,” Lerama said.





“Although our parents are no more, God has sent you as our angels to help us,” she said.





“We are grateful for your generousity.”

Alice Samuel