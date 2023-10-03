Tempers Flare As Mps Clash

(MENAFN- The Post) TEMPERS flared between two MPs during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) inquiry on the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec).





The hearing had to be briefly stopped after a heated exchange between committee member 'Mamarame Matela and chairman 'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie.





This was after Matela, the Socialist Revolutionary MP, felt that Lemphane-Letsie was shutting her out from the proceedings.

Matekane renewed the call at his rally in Quthing on Sunday, saying the cases are damaging the image of the party.





The clash started when Matela asked officials from the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) if they had prepared a disaster plan and budget during Covid-19.





“I want to know if you can provide us with a plan and a budget because your mandate says you will design a plan and a budget,” Matela asked.





Instead of allowing the DMA officials to respond, Lemphane-Letsie said Matela was off-tangent with what was being discussed.





“We will talk about this as a committee and decide on how we depart from it,” Lemphane-Letsie.





This enraged Matela who turned on her microphone and started addressing Lemphane-Letsie. She said the DMA's answer was the basis on which she wanted to ask further questions.

Lemphane-Letsie responded by instructing Matela to turn off the microphone so that proceedings could continue. She also told Mputi Mputi, another committee member, to ask his question.





Matela raised a point of order but Letsie told her that the question was noted.

Matela insisted that she wanted her questions answered.





“I just want some gaps filled”.





“Are you ignoring my questions accidentally or purposely? Please let the DMA answer me”.





Lemphane-Letsie however said the matter had been closed but before she could finish talking Matela yelled:“If you do not allow me to ask then you are making assumptions about things that you should have asked”.





She started pointing at Lemphane-Letsie, telling her that she should remember that she is“just a chairman to give the committee guidance and not to instruct” them.





“We are equal here. We are all Members of Parliament. That you are the chairman does not make you higher than us”.





Lemphane-Letsie ignored her again and called on Mputi to ask his questions.

When Mputi was done Lemphane-Letsie called on Napo Moshoeshoe but Matela interjected.





Moshoeshoe suggested journalists leave the room for a minute while the committee tried to thrash out matters.

Lemphane-Letsie obliged and cleared the room.

When the hearing resumed 'Matela had cooled down.





Nkheli Liphoto