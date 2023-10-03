Living Up To The Dream

(MENAFN- The Post) WHEN the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) first opened its doors in 2007, the idea was that it would produce graduates who would quickly fit in with the needs of the industry.





Sixteen years after its grand opening, the LUCT has lived up to its mandate, according to Lisema Ramaili, the manager of Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Acceleration Platform.





The programme seeks to empower graduates to create jobs for themselves.

Ramaili said the university has taken the lead in developing the private sector in Lesotho.





Ramaili was speaking during the introduction of the upcoming event, the Tourism Masutsa Conference and Awards, to be hosted by the university in conjunction with Sun Sound Tourism Consultancy, the Lesotho Council for Tourism, Maluti Adventures, and the Department of Tourism.





“This is because it has a major responsibility of cultivating graduates who can smoothly transfer from class to the workplace,” Ramaili, said.

Ramaili said from the beginning, the university's focus on creativity and innovation has pushed students out of their comfort zones, fostering a global experience with different innovative learning concepts.

She said the university is playing a pivotal role in the tourism industry.





Ramaili said Lesotho, like many nations, has faced its share of challenges, including an economic recession.





“We are at a crossroads where the revival of our tourism sector can serve as a catalyst for economic rejuvenation,” she said.

“However, this revival requires a highly skilled workforce and innovative entrepreneurs.”





Ramaili said one of Limkokwing University's primary contributions to Lesotho's tourism industry is human capital development.

Ramaili said they are committed to fostering skills transfer through teaching and learning methods that encourage out-of-the-box thinking.





“Our goal is to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to not only find employment but mostly to become successful entrepreneurs in their own right,” Ramaili said.

In a country where youth unemployment is a pressing issue, she said this was the university's way of responding to the nation's needs.

Ramaili said education was only one part of the equation.





“To truly add value to the tourism industry, we must embrace technology, innovation, and creativity.”

Ramaili said they understand the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements.





“We are therefore dedicated to providing our students with the tools and knowledge they need to explore new technologies,” Ramaili said.





Ramaili said they provide the students with skills to integrate them into the tourism sector and drive innovation forward.

Ramaili said they also seek to emphasise the power of partnerships and collaborations.





She said smart partnerships with industry players can lead to the development of innovative solutions and the creation of a thriving ecosystem.





“Our role extends beyond the classroom,”





She said they also want to actively facilitate connections between their students and industry leaders, fostering a culture of collaboration that benefits all parties.

Ramaili said they also recognise that incubation programmes are essential to nurturing entrepreneurship in the tourism sector.





Through their programmes, she said, they are not only teaching their students how to start and manage their own businesses but also provided them with the support they need to transform their ideas into reality.





“We are committed to helping them overcome challenges and access financial and other support necessary to kick-start their ventures,” Ramaili said.

Ramaili said the university stands shoulder to shoulder with Lesotho in its journey towards the revitalisation of the tourism sector.





Ramaili said they believe in the power of education, technology, innovation, and collaboration to drive economic growth, empower the youth, and ensure the prosperity of our beautiful nation.





“Together, we can overcome the challenges posed by the current economic recession and build a brighter future for Lesotho's tourism industry,” she said





Refiloe Mpobole