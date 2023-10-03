(MENAFN- EQS Group)

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Real Estate

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt

03.10.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST



Fribourg, 3 October 2023

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) – Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt

Swiss Hotels Properties SA (SHP), a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) dedicated to hospitality real estate, acquired five properties around the Mont Cervin Palace in Zermatt. The well-maintained residential and commercial properties have a rental surface of 9'841 sqm, on plots adjacent to existing SHP properties totaling 10'425 sqm. The properties are integrated into SHP as of October 2023.

SHP owns the Mont Cervin Palace, Petit Cervin, Schweizerhof and Monte Rosa hotels, operated by Michel Reybier Hospitality, in the center of Zermatt since 2020. As the largest owner of hotel real estate in Zermatt, SHP is further strengthening its position with quality commercial real estate leased to a wide variety of local and international tenants.

With this acquisition, the market value of AEVIS' hotel properties will increase by just over CHF 50 million to CHF 825.9 million, with total annual rental income of CHF 26.8 million and an LTV (loan to value) under 50%.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, , +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, , +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (80%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS).





