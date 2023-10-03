(MENAFN- KNN India) Gurugram Admin Sets Up Nine Teams To Ensure GRAP Compliance

Gurugram, Oct 3 (KNN) The Gurugram administration has formed nine special teams across the district to inspect and ensure compliance of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which came into force from Sunday (October 1).

Though the city's average air quality index (AQI) is still moderate, the high construction zones falling under the Sector 51 monitoring station have recorded poor air quality for the past two days and have been put on alert, reported The Tribune.







“The GRAP is now in place and we have formed nine teams. These teams will check the violations and penalise the accused. We have written to both the MCG and the MCM to ensure that there is no garbage burning in the city. The residents have been asked to complain about any such instance. We have identified the high construction zones which will be on radar,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.

As per the plan, the teams will be headed by joint commissioners of the Municipal Corporation. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), too, has formed special inspection teams to check the usage of diesel gensets other than for emergency services. MC Commissioner PC Meena too has formed special teams to check illegal garbage dumping and burning in the city.

According to GRAP, under Stage I Poor Air Quality (AQI ranging between 201-300), actions include ensuring proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition activities and sound environmental management of such wastes, ensuring regular lifting of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste and hazardous wastes from dedicated dump sites and ensuring that no waste is dumped illegally on open land.

It also includes carrying out periodic mechanised sweeping and/or water sprinkling on roads and ensuring disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills, strictly enforcing directions and yardsticks for use of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites, intensifying use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppression measures at road construction/maintenance/repair projects.

Actions under the Stage II of GRAP shall be invoked at least three days in advance of the AQI reaching to the projected levels of 301-400. These measures include carrying out mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on the identified roads on a daily basis, ensuring focused and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in the NCR, intensifying remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots. Diesel generator sets of any capacity are banned.

Actions under the Stage III of GRAP shall be invoked at least three days in advance of the AQI reaching to the projected levels of over 400. The actions under this stage will be invoked if the AQI rises above 450.

(KNN Bureau)