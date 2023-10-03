(MENAFN- KNN India) Karnataka Industries Minister visits US To Attract Investments For State

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (KNN) With the aim to attract investments for the state, the Karnataka Industries Minister M. B. Patil met Consul General of India in Houston.

During the meeting, the minister discussed investment opportunities with the Consul General and conveyed the state's keen interest in nurturing global partnerships and exploring potential collaborations between the United States of America and Karnataka.







They also explored avenues to enhance economic and business relations.

Further, the minister also highlighted to focus on sectors for investment in which Karnataka has a competitive advantage. The delegation ensured ease of doing business and a favourable regulatory environment in Karnataka to safeguard investors' interests.

During his 12-day visit to the US, the Karnataka's industry minister participated in a luncheon meeting with the respected Consul General of India, D.C. Manjunath, in Houston, Texas, USA.

