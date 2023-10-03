(MENAFN- KNN India) Global Slowdown Weighing On India's Engineering Exports: EEPC

New Delhi, Oct 3 (KNN) The overall exports of engineering goods during April to August in 2023 dropped 4.55 per cent to USD 44.62 billion as against USD 46.74 billion in the previous similar period of 2022, Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) said.

EEPC pointed out that the overall exports of engineering goods from the country have been affected by the global slowdown.







As per an EEPC spokesman, engineering exports to Russia surged 178 per cent to USD 568.41 million during April to August of fiscal 2023-24, which was USD 204.17 million in the corresponding previous period.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also been ongoing, while China is also experiencing a slowdown. All these factors have affected India's engineering export demand, EEPC said.

Engineering exports to the US fell 14 per cent year-on-year during April to August 2023.

The Exports Promotion Council is of the view that India should sign free trade agreements (FTAs) with non-traditional markets like Latin America and Africa to boost engineering exports.

The FTAs with UAE and Australia have provided a fillip to engineering exports with shipments to both nations rising nine per cent during April to August of the current financial year.

Engineering exports to the UAE during April to August of the current fiscal touched USD 2.24 billion, while that for Australia touched USD 596.14 million.

(KNN Bureau)