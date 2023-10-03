(MENAFN- KNN India) Khadi Mahotsav 2023 Underway In Mumbai Till Oct 31

Mumbai, Oct 3 (KNN) The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Monday flagged off the Khadi Yatra and unveiled the 'KHADI MAHOTSAV,' scheduled from October2-31 in Mumbai.

The campaign aims to promote Khadi and Village Industries, handloom, handicrafts, ODOP (One District One Product) products, and various traditional and cottage industries produced locally.







The festival will showcases a diverse range of Khadi products from various states, including Khadi clothes, silk sarees, dress materials, kurtas, jackets, bedsheets, carpets, chemical-free shampoos, honey, and other household items, as well as exquisite art and handicrafts.

In his inaugural address, Union Minister Rane highlighted the ground-breaking initiatives by KVIC (Khadi and Village Industry) sector, showcasing significant growth aligning with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

KVI sales have surged more than four-fold, totalling Rs. 1,34,629.91 crore in FY 2022-23 compared to Rs. 33,135.90 crore in FY 2014-15, marking an increase of 306.29 per cent. KVI production has also increased over three-fold, reaching Rs. 95,956.67 crore in FY 2022-23 compared to Rs. 27,569.37 crore in FY 2014-15, indicating an increase of 248.05 per cent.

Vinit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of KVIC said that KVIC is launching 'Khadi Mahotsav' across the country from October 2nd to 31st, 2023, under the Ministry of MSME in coordination with Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of I&B, Ministry of Education, MEITY and other Ministries.

In this pursuit, the Government has identified several specific awareness activities to be undertaken nationwide for achieving tangible outcomes. Key activities include Quiz Contests and Essay writing competitions hosted for students and the general public on the MyGov digital platform, along with selfie contests, E-pledges, Jingle Contests, Creative Film contests, street plays, and video game competitions.

On this occasion school children who participated in various competitions from different schools in Mumbai, as well as officers and employees, were rewarded with cash prizes and certificates for their achievements.

Around 100 institutions from various states are participating in this exhibition.

(KNN Bureau)